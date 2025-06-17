Ex-VP Sambo denies allegations of political interference in Power Sector Privatisation

Former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – Former Vice President, Mohammed Namadi Sambo, has strongly refuted claims made by Dr. Shamsudeen Usman, a former Minister of Budget and National Planning, alleging that the 2013 power sector privatisation process was driven by political interests rather than the technical and financial capabilities of buyers.

In a statement issued by his Personal Secretary, Mr. Yinka Ibrahim, Sambo described the allegations as “false, mischievous, and hypocritical,” asserting that they were intended to tarnish the image of the Goodluck Jonathan administration and the National Council on Privatisation, which he chaired at the time.

“My attention was drawn to a shocking statement attributed to Dr. Usman, suggesting that political considerations influenced the selection of preferred bidders during the privatisation process. This is utterly ridiculous and a complete falsehood,” the statement read.

According to the statement,

Dr. Usman had made the remarks during a recent event in Abuja, where he claimed that political figures and officials in the Jonathan administration scrambled for stakes in the privatised power companies.

Sambo, however, dismissed the claims as baseless, stating that he was not aware of any decision that compromised the integrity of the process.

“As Chairman of the Privatisation Council, I carried out the responsibilities in line with established procedures and in the best interest of the nation, which was widely acknowledged by both local and international communities,” he said.

“It is on record that the Minister of Power at the time had to resign due to an apparent conflict of interest in the privatisation process. And to further ensure transparency in the privatisation process, Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) were included as statutory members of the Council.”

The statement therefore, challenged the former Minister to give specific details of the ‘foul plays’ or names of persons or organisations he claimed were politically favoured or compromised.”

Sambo further questioned the timing and motive behind Dr. Usman’s comments, noting that the former minister was deeply involved in the privatisation process and chaired several committees.

“It is surprising that he would make such accusations more than a decade later. One can only wonder if this is an attempt to curry favour with the current administration,” the statement added.

Sambo also advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, to be cautious in dealing with Dr. Usman, saying “it is unfortunate to see someone who was so close to power and indeed the privatization process now turning around to discredit it, this is a classic case of biting the hand that fed him,” the statement concluded