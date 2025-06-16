Ex-NAFDAC DG, Orhii condemns Benue massacre

… Calls for urgent action

By Chioma Obinna

Former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr. Paul Orhii, has condemned the brutal massacre of over 200 individuals in Yelewata community, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, describing it as a despicable and inhuman act.

Speaking with emotion-laden words, Orhii decried the heinous killing of vulnerable women, children, and elderly men by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Yelewata and other parts of Benue State.

He described the ongoing carnage as barbaric and satanic, calling on people of conscience across the nation to rise in unison against such atrocities.

“The recent killings in Yelewata and other massacres across the state are despicable acts that every person with a conscience must condemn.

It is disheartening that despite concerns expressed by community leaders and elder statesmen, there has been a failure to present a united and formidable front to confront this serial violence,” Orhii said.

Orhii emphasized the need for Benue leaders to work collaboratively with state and federal governments to devise sustainable solutions to the ongoing crisis. According to him, the continuous attacks have turned the once peaceful and agriculturally vibrant Benue State, often called the “Food Basket of the Nation,” into a Hobbesian state where life is “nasty, brutish, and short.”

Expressing his condolences, Dr. Orhii sympathized with Benue State Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, the bereaved families of Yelewata, and the people of the state over the monumental loss of innocent lives. He also expressed hope that the combined efforts of state and federal governments to enhance security and provide humanitarian support would bring some relief to the embattled communities.

The former NAFDAC boss proposed urgent measures to stem the tide of violence, including the training of citizens in self-defense and the empowerment of able-bodied men in local communities to act as civilian defenders against external attacks.

“The government must urgently organise self-defense training for citizens and empower communities to establish a civilian first line of defense. In addition, a holistic approach combining kinetic and non-kinetic strategies is necessary to tackle the menace of these criminal armed herdsmen,” he stated.

Orhii called for proactive and inclusive action to restore peace and security in Benue State, urging all stakeholders to prioritize the safety and well-being of the people.