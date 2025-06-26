Ex-convict, accomplice nabbed for traffic robbery

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—Two suspected members of a traffic robbery gang that have been terrorising motorists in Ketu and Mile 12 in Kosofe areas of Lagos, met their Waterloo, yesterday, following their arrest by operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, RRS.

The RRS said the suspects, identified as Yemi Aparaojo (33), alias Asa and Samuel Adekunle (37), known on the streets as Omo-jo-Ibo were nabbed at 11a.m., after a victim recognised one of them and alerted patrolling RRS officers.

Preliminary investigation, as gathered, revealed that one of the suspects, Aparaojo, an ex-convict, was only released from Kirikiri Maximum prison, last month, after serving a six-and-a-half-year jail term.

His partner, Adekunle, was said to have long been on the police watchlist for his alleged involvement in multiple daylight robberies in Ajelogo and Ketu areas of the state.

Police sources revealed that the duo, alongside two other fleeing gang members, had recently robbed a passerby of N25,000 under the pretense of seeking assistance. When the victim hesitated, they allegedly beat him and snatched the money.

Confirming the arrest, RRS Commander, Sola Jejeloye, stated that the operation was in line with Lagos State Commissioner of Police , CP Moshood Jimoh’s directive to clamp down on crime hotspots.