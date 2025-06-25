‘Even the blind can see’, Akpabio boasts of Wike’s projects in FCT

….Challenge us if we’re claiming credits for your projects, Wike tells predecessors

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday boasted of President Bola Tinubu’s infrastructural uplift of the Federal Capital Territory FCT through its minister, Nyesom Wike, declaring that even the visually impaired could “see” the changing landscape.

Akpabio who noted that Wike ought to be celebrated every day, lamented that socio-political developments in other parts of the country has made Nigerians not to sufficiently take notice of the positive developments in the nation’s capital.

The Senate President president made the declaration when he commissioned the newly constructed Interchange bridges of Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way) over the Outer Northern Expressway (Murtala Muhammed Expressway) by Katampe Extension in Abuja.

Earlier, Wike who drew inferences from some states where predecessors are claiming the projects of their successors, challenged his predecessors from 2010 to speak out if the FCT Administration under him has commissioned any project that was already completed and commissioned by them.

His predecessors from 2010 to 2023 are the incumbent Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed and Malam Muhamad Musa Bello.

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had recently accused his successor, Governor Uba Sani, of claiming credit for projects that were initiated and, in some cases, significantly advanced during his own administration. The state government had since dismissed the claims as barefaced lies.

Wike who noted that the project was awarded in 2020, said President Tinubu gave him a standing order to complete all abandoned projects that could impact positively on the people.

He said; “Leadership, whether in government or party or in any form, is very important. When you provide the right leadership, you will get the results. As the president has provided and is providing the right leadership, that is why we are seeing the results today. And so, it has no magic. There is no magic. It’s just about commitment. The president has committed to see that good things happen in this country and that is why we have renewed hope. I am very happy to be associated, to identify with the excellent administration of Mr. President and so, we count ourselves lucky that he has allowed my humble self and others to contribute our little quota in the development of FCT.

“So, Mr. President, the road, as you can see, is completed and I have always said, let anybody challenge the FCT Administration that all these roads and bridges we commissioned, that any previous administration completed it and we came to take over. Like I see in some states, where they are fighting among themselves, who are the ones who did it, who are not the ones who did it.

“If you know, for the past few years, from 2010 to 2023, there are projects we are commissioning that you say you had finished, please do us a favour by coming out to say these projects, we started it, we finished it. I know nobody would say that. Nobody would say that.

“And let us show people that this is not 3D. This is not what we will do. This is what we have done. So, it is not 3D. It is not about showing on a computer what it will look like. No. And we have six more days to go. Tomorrow, you are representing, Mr. President, again. Incidentally, you were the one who flagged off that Kugbo Bus Terminal”.

He said the FCT is working only because the President and the National Assembly are fully in support of its developmental initiatives.

Akpabio who represented President Tinubu at the occasion said the president is very concerned about the infrastructural development of the country.

“The FCT has changed. Members of the Diplomatic Corps can confirm this. Honourable Minister, this is Day 10 of your numerous commissionings.

“Unfortunately, because of the spate of killings that we are seeing in some parts of the country, the FCT and your administration, I would say you are not well celebrated. You ought to be celebrated on a daily basis. It is very rare to see a Ministry invite the President for 17 good days. Not just to do flag up, but to commission projects, and not just ordinary projects, but quality projects. I want to say congratulations to you and your management.

“What is happening in the FCT is what people would say that even the blind can see because the blind would notice potholes on the roads. FCT has turned around. We are very proud of what is happening here”, he declared.

Reading the text of the president’s address, Akpabio said while Nigeria’s rapid urbanization is a sign of growth, it has also presented challenges, particularly in ensuring smooth and efficient movement of people, goods, and services.

“This interchange is a crucial answer to those challenges, designed to alleviate traffic congestion, enhance safety, and significantly improve the daily lives of residents and commuters in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Our Renewed Hope Agenda is built on the bedrock of robust infrastructure. We understand that a nation’s arteries must be strong, clear, and efficient to pump life into its economy and foster societal well-being. This bridge, strategically linking key areas and easing the flow of traffic, will unlock new opportunities for commerce, reduce travel time, and contribute directly to increased productivity and a better quality of life for all who traverse these routes”, the president stated.