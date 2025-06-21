Era of global peace, diplomacy over – PeacePro warns

…says survival, not peace is the new world order.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A non governmental organisation,The Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro) has called on African leaders to urgently map out continental strategies to shield the continent from the rising tide of global instability and militarism because the world has officially entered an era where peace and global diplomacy no longer serve as effective tools for resolving international disputes.

This is contained in a press statement issued by its Executive Director, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, PeacePro made available to Vanguard in Ilorin who cited the growing number of armed conflicts across the world and the failure of international bodies such as the United Nations (UN) to prevent or resolve them, as clear evidence that the age of diplomacy is over.

“From 2020 to 2025, over 30 major conflicts and wars have erupted or escalated globally, including in Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, and the Sahel region,” Hamzat stated.

“Despite these alarming developments, the international community has proven largely powerless. Ceasefire agreements are routinely violated, UN resolutions are ignored, and diplomacy has lost its power to compel peace.”he stressed

PeacePro also noted that international institutions, particularly the UN and its Security Council, have been unable to enforce global norms or mediate effectively between warring parties.

Hamzat stressed that Africa must take lessons from this global failure and adopt a new strategic doctrine rooted in self-reliance, unity, and defense capability.

“Africa cannot afford to be caught unprepared in this emerging global disorder,” he said.

“We must build our own internal capacities to secure the continent. Peace is no longer a global priority, survival is.”he said.

The organization also warned that foreign military presence in Africa, rather than providing long term stability, may pose a threat in the current world order where self-interest and hard power dominate international relations.

PeacePro called on the African Union (AU), ECOWAS, SADC, and other regional blocs to urgently revise their peace and security frameworks and move beyond dependence on international diplomacy to protect African lives and interests.

“Africa needs a new security architecture that reflects current global realities. We must be proactive, not reactive. In a world where peace is no longer the goal, preparedness becomes our only safeguard,” Hamzat added.

The group also reaffirmed its longstanding advocacy for the demilitarization of Africa from foreign powers, while emphasizing the need to replace foreign dependency with strong, homegrown security systems.

“The era of global diplomacy is over. War has returned as the language of power. African leaders must act now or risk becoming victims of a global order that no longer respects negotiation.”he warned in concluding the statement.