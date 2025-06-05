Enugu Govt demolishes criminal hideout disguised as worship centre

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA — The Enugu State Government on Thursday demolished a suspected criminal hideout masquerading as a worship centre in Onicha-Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

The facility, reportedly operated by a self-acclaimed prophet, Chinedu Ezedike, was exposed as a base for alleged ritual practices, kidnappings, and other organized crimes. Authorities revealed that the centre had no genuine religious function and was instead used to carry out and conceal criminal activities contributing to growing insecurity in the region.

The demolition is part of a broader crackdown by the Enugu State government targeting individuals—including fake pastors, native doctors, and spiritualists—who use religious and traditional platforms to perpetrate crime.

Local residents, speaking anonymously, lauded the government’s action, describing it as a bold step toward restoring peace and ensuring the safety of lives and property in the area.

“This sends a strong message that criminality, no matter how cleverly disguised, will not be tolerated in Enugu State,” one resident said.