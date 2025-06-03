El-Rufa’i, Amaechi architects of banditry, hunger – Shehu Sani alleges

El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – Senator Shehu Sani has said that former Governors Nasir El-Rufa’i and Rotimi Amaechi have no moral right to criticise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alleging that they were architects of banditry and hunger in Nigeria.

While accusing them of hypocrisy and selfish political motives, the former lawmaker, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, took a swipe at them for blaming President Tinubu’s policies for rising hunger and poverty in the country.

He said both El-Rufa’i and Amaechi have no moral ground to criticise the current administration, as they failed to address the same challenges while they were in power.

“El-Rufai and Amaechi should bow their heads in shame. They are the architects of the banditry, poverty, and hunger they now pretend to lament. During their tenure, they did nothing to solve these issues, and now they cry foul simply because they have been left out of the current government.”

“There’s nothing wrong with criticising a government. But when such criticism stems from personal disappointment over missed appointments rather than genuine concern for the people, it becomes dangerous.”

Commenting on former officials of the Muhammadu Buhari administration who were attempting to undermine Tinubu’s government after failing to secure positions in his cabinet, he said, “These individuals controlled the affairs of the country for eight years.”

” They had the power, the resources, and the influence to transform the North into a socio-economic model for the rest of the country. Instead, they left it in a worse condition.”

“Today, people can travel the Birnin Gwari road, which was once a death trap due to incessant bandit attacks. The southern part of Kaduna, once abandoned, is now relatively peaceful, thanks to the efforts of the current Chief of Defence,” he said.

He said even though insecurity persists in parts of the North, such as Katsina and Zamfara States, the situation has improved compared to what existed before and urged President Tinubu to do more for Northern Nigeria while also encouraging openness to criticism as long as it’s constructive and not driven by political bitterness.