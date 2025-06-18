Ekiti gov poll: Oyebanji’ll face primary despite endorsements — APC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, yesterday, clarified that the widespread endorsements of Governor Biodun Oyebanji do not preclude other aspirants from contesting against him in the forthcoming party’s primaries.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Segun Dipe, made the clarification in Ado-Ekiti when he paid a visit to the Secretariat of the Correspondents Chapel of the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ.

He said contrary to the impression being created by some opposition figures in the state, the mass adoption of the governor by individuals, groups, societies and institutions was never the making of the governor.

Dipe said: “Some might have been wondering why everyone is rooting for the governor, but I think that is not his fault. It is not his making. Perhaps his performance is what is speaking for him, and yet, others are free and welcome to contest with him, if he eventually shows interest.

“The fact that the people are trying to re-present Oyebanji may have clearly shown that he has done quite a lot that attracted them, and it is believed that he does not have control over that.”

“But I am insisting that as a party, all individuals are free to come and try their luck.”