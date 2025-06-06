Eid-el-Kabir: Let’s pray for our troops, be our brothers’ keeper – Tinubu

From left: Former Minister of Works, Raji Fashola; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kadri Hamzat; President Bola Tinubu; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Defence, Muhammed Abubakar; Minister of Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; and Prof. Shaffideen Amuwo during the Eid-el-Kabir prayer at the Dodan Barracks prayer ground Lagos on Friday.

President Bola Tinubu has called for more prayers for the military and security agencies currently making sacrifices to keep the nation safe, particularly those confronting terrorists and bandits.

The President, who observed the Eid-al-Adha prayers at the Eid Ground in Dodan Barracks, Lagos, told reporters that the security agencies and vulnerable citizens should top the prayer list, Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.

“We should remember to pray and give to those who are very vulnerable in the spirit of the season, which is sacrifice.

“We must unite, remain our brothers’ keeper, and give to our neighbours. We should show love to everyone.

“We must also pray hard for our troops to keep us safe. They are making sacrifices in the challenges that we face from terrorism and banditry today.

“We must pray for them specifically, remember their sacrifices, and continue to behave well as citizens,” he added.

At the prayer ground, the Chief Imam of Lagos State, Suleiman Oluwatoyin Abu-Nola, urged the Muslim faithful to remember and reflect on Abraham’s sacrificial life.

“The whole essence of today is sacrifice. We must learn to make sacrifices for our family, nation, and community. We must render our service to Allah, not men,” he said.

The Chief Imam called on worshippers to live in peace and consider the needs of their neighbours, the poor and vulnerable.

“If we are to see the Nigeria of our dreams, we must be ready to make sacrifices. We must unite as Nigerians to make progress.

“We must rise above tribal sentiments. Whether you are Igbo, Yoruba, or Hausa, we must live above ethnic sentiments,” the Chief Imam said.

Along with President Tinubu, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle; the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat; and the former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, were at the prayer ground.

Also at the Eid ground were the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

The President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; the Chairman of the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu; the Group Chief Executive of Oando, Wale Tinubu; and President Tinubu’s friend and long-time ally, Prof. Shaffideen Amuwo, were also in attendance. (NAN)