Eid-el-Kabir: COAS greets troops, calls for sustained courage, sacrifice

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has extended his heartfelt felicitations to the officers, soldiers and families of the Nigerian Army, applauding their steadfast commitment, gallantry and selfless service to the nation.

This is contained in his goodwill message issued by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt-Col. Appolonia Anele, on the occasion of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration on Friday in Abuja.

The COAS hailed the Nigerian army troops for their resilience in confronting the myriads of security challenges bedevilling the nation.

He described the troops as beacons of courage and sacrifice whose efforts had continued to inspire national pride and unity.

“Your unwavering commitment, selfless devotion, and unflinching resilience in defence of our fatherland are deeply appreciated.

“Eid-El-Kabir symbolises the essence of sacrifice, a virtue that mirrors the daily lives of soldiers across theatres of operation.

“I urge you to remain resolute and draw renewed strength from the spiritual significance of the season,” he said.

The COAS acknowledged the gradual restoration of peace in many parts of the country, attributing the gains to the unmatched bravery, loyalty and professionalism of the troops.

“Many of our gallant warriors bear the marks of battle; some carry visible scars, others live with the memories and some have paid the ultimate price in service to our great nation.

“We honour their legacies and stand with their families during this festive period.

“Their heroism remains etched in our national memory,” he added.

Oluyede reiterated the unwavering resolve of the Nigerian army to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty and combat emerging security threats.

He called on troops to remain disciplined, united, and mission-focused in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

The COAS also expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support, strategic direction, and commitment to strengthening national security architecture.

He encouraged military personnel and their families to observe the Eid-el-Kabir season with gratitude, humility and a renewed dedication to service. (NAN)