Effective coordination, implementation key to NATEP success – NECA

…Says programme must align with ILO Conventions

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, has stated that only effective coordination and implementation can ensure the success of the Federal Government’s relaunched National Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

As the umbrella body of employers in the country, NECA emphasized the need for NATEP to align with relevant International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, particularly Convention No. 88 on the role of public employment services and Convention No. 181 concerning private employment agencies.

Commenting on the programme, the Director-General of NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, commended the government for reviving NATEP and acknowledged the initial progress made.

According to him, “The Federal Government relaunched the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP) in September 2023 with the goal of positioning Nigeria as a global hub for service exports, talent development, and international talent deployment. The initiative aims to create one million jobs over five years and increase Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings by leveraging the country’s abundant human capital.

“Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics indicates that over 2.3 million Nigerians were unemployed in 2023, with 133 million people living below the poverty line in 2022 — a number that may have since increased. In light of these figures, we welcome any initiative aimed at job creation to ease the hardship experienced by many Nigerian households.

“While Nigeria is richly endowed with both natural and human resources, the challenge has not been the absence of sound policies or initiatives, but rather the lack of coordination and effective implementation. NATEP is poised to bridge this gap, especially in managing and exporting Nigeria’s vast talent pool. The programme’s core pillars — policy support, talent development, infrastructure and innovation, and financial incentives — underscore its strategic framework.”

Mr. Oyerinde noted the existing fragmentation in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and talent export sectors, which currently operate without a coherent policy direction. He expressed optimism that NATEP, under the leadership of Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, who previously led the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), would provide the needed structure and coherence.

“Since its relaunch, NATEP has gained traction, marked by the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and commitments from global technology giants such as Huawei and Microsoft. These developments signal a promising future in positioning Nigeria as Africa’s leading outsourcing destination.

“However, there is a need for NATEP to align with relevant International Labour Organization (ILO) Conventions, particularly Convention 88 on the role of public employment services, and

Convention 181 concerning private employment agencies. These conventions are critical to establishing ethical and effective frameworks for outsourcing and international talent mobility.”

NECA encouraged Nigerian youths to register in the NATEP database to take full advantage of the opportunities it offers. It also advised them to pursue relevant skills and certifications through recognized talent development agencies to enhance their global employability.

The NECA Director-General recommended the integration of target skill sets into the national academic curriculum, starting from the secondary school level, to ensure a continuous pipeline of qualified talent for the programme.

Mr. Oyerinde also underscored “the importance of maintaining a balance between meeting domestic skill demands and exporting talent, to avoid excessive brain drain and the potential negative impact on Nigeria’s socio-economic development.”