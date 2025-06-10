Edo community protests alleged takeover of ancestral land

Map of Edo State.

Members of the Amagba Adolor community in Oredo Local Government Area Edo, staged a peaceful protest at the Edo Government House and the Oba of Benin’s palace.

They allege that their ancestral land, specifically Emokpae Camp, had been unlawfully taken over by settlers from Okoroma, who had renamed the area after themselves.

The community’s leader, Pa. Joseph Iduoyekemwen, and youth leader Mr Monday Osasu, stated that the Okoroma people were originally tenants and not indigenous landowners.

They warned that continued encroachment could lead to unrest and called on Gov. Monday Okpebholo and Oba Ewuare II to step in and clearly define the boundaries to prevent conflict.

In response, Chief Isaac Oyeoba of the Benin Palace assured the protesters their concerns would be communicated to the Oba