ECOWAS President urges bloc to tackle integration challenges

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says it is currently facing integration challenges and seeks to address them by strengthening unity, solidarity, and fraternity within the bloc.

Dr Omar Touray, President of the commission, expressed the fear and plan of action at the 37th ordinary meeting of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) held at the commission’s headquarters on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AFC’s crucial meeting was held to evaluate the mid-term implementation of the decisions, programmes, projects, and activities of ECOWAS institutions.

Represented by ECOWAS Vice President, Mrs Damtien Tchintchibidja, Touray said the mid-term implementation of the programmes and activities of the community’s institutions aimed at evaluating ECOWAS’ difficult financial situation.

He said the meeting would also delve into how to minimise the negative effects of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger’s withdrawal from ECOWAS to preserve the gains of 50 years of integration.

The president said that the AFC session would also update member states on the progress made on the state of recruitment within the commission’s institutions.

“As you know, our organisation is currently going through an existential crisis, and in such circumstances, we must sit down together and pose and examine the problems and challenges facing us.

“Our organisation is at a crossroads, and this calls for a strong capacity to overcome the obstacles that stand in the way of integration and to project ourselves into the future.

“But beyond all that, we must be aware and recognise that our strength lies in unity, solidarity and fraternity, moving forward together on the road to development, in peace and stability,” he said.

Touray said one lesson learnt from ECOWAS’ recent fiftieth anniversary and Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger’s withdrawal was the need to speed up the institutional, organisational, political and security reforms.

He said it was in light of the intended reforms that the commission, in accordance with the decisions of the Heads of State and Government, would soon be convening a summit on the future of ECOWAS.

“Prior consultations will be organised, including with young people and women, to take into account all the needs for the future of the community.

“I would like to remind you that ECOWAS is in all of us: you here today, me, and all the citizens of our community space.

“It lives through our collective commitment, our solidarity, our fraternity and our shared desire to build a more prosperous and forward-looking region,” he added.

Also speaking, Prof. Nazifi Darma, ECOWAS Commissioner for Internal Services, said the evolving dynamics of global aid and financing necessitated the commission’s recent decision to procure new communications infrastructure.

He therefore urged member states to rethink resource generation and utilisation, adding that the newly acquired equipment would help modernise the commission’s communication operations.

“Donor support is diminishing in the new world order. We must begin to explore indigenous, creative approaches to finance and service delivery within the region,” he said.

Amb. Olawale Awe, AFC Chairman, emphasised the need for proactive measures to address pressing issues such as staffing gaps across ECOWAS institutions and the community levy following the Sahel State’s withdrawal.

“We must act decisively to fill these institutional voids to maintain the momentum of our mandate.

“The Commission cannot afford stagnation at a time when the region demands progress,” said.

NAN reports that the event was attended by distinguished ECOWAS dignitaries, including commissioners, parliamentarians, the Community Court, resident representatives, heads of ECOWAS institutions and agencies, among others. (NAN)