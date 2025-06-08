Eazie Boi signs mega deal with Omo record label

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a move that’s sending shockwaves through the music industry, Omo Record Label has just signed a lucrative deal with rising Afrobeat star, Eazie Boi. The contract, reportedly worth millions of naira, solidifies Eazie Boi position as one of the most promising new talents in the genre. With his unique sound and style, fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next from this talented artist.

Eazie Boi’s rise to fame can be attributed to his hit single, “Tension,” which has been making waves in the music scene. The song’s infectious beat and catchy lyrics have captured the hearts of music lovers, and it’s clear that Eazie Boi is here to stay. With the backing of Omo Record Label, Eazie Boi is poised to take his career to new heights.

The partnership between Eazie Boi and Omo Record Label is a strategic one, with both parties set to benefit from the collaboration. Omo Record Label’s reputation for nurturing talented artists will undoubtedly help Eazie Boi refine his craft and reach a wider audience. In return, Eazie Boi talent and charisma will undoubtedly bring fresh energy to the label’s roster.

As fans await more hits from Eazie Boi, one thing is certain – the future looks bright for this talented Afrobeat artist. With the support of Omo Record Label and his own dedication to his craft, Eazie Boi is set to make waves in the music industry for years to come. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new talent!