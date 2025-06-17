E-call-up fee: IPMAN suspends strike, begins talks with Lagos

By Henry Oduah

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has directed its members to suspend the strike embarked on in protest of the increase in the electronic call-up parking fee.

Lagos State Government, via the Electronic Call-up Systems Company, recently raised the truck parking fee from ₦2,500 to ₦12,500.

This decision triggered a protest on Monday, during which truck drivers suspended operations, affecting deliveries from Dangote Refinery and Lekki Deep Seaport.

In a letter dated June 17 and directed to the zonal chairmen and depots unit chairmen, IPMAN said it had begun talks with the government to resolve the matter.

“The Lagos State Government has agreed to engage the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) for amiable settlement of the proposed N12,500.00 (Twelve Thousand Five Hundred Naira) levy,” the letter signed by IPMAN’s National Secretary, James Tor, read.

“Sequel to the above you are directed to suspend the strike action and resume normal work to allow time for amiable resolution.

“We appreciate your cooperation and urge all IPMAN members to remain united and vigilant as we continue to engage the Lagos State Government in pursuit of a fair and favourable outcome.”