Drama as teenager threatens to commit suicide until TikToker sees him

Kano map

By Bashir Bello. KANO

Drama unfolded in Kano State on Monday as a teenager from Adamawa, Ibrahim Abubakar, climbed a towering billboard at the popular Gadan Lado bridge and threatened to take his own life if popular TikToker Abdul B.K failed to show up to meet him.

Abubakar, 19 years old, had allegedly refused to come down until he saw the TikToker, an indigene of Kano State whom he admires, and travelled all the way from Adamawa to see in Kano but couldn’t meet.

The development created a scene and drew the attention of passersby and took the intervention of policemen, firemen and other security agencies to rescue Abubakar from the bridge.

Confirming the development, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Hussaini Abdullahi, said the teenager was rescued from the billboard unhurt through dialogue as the TikToker was brought to the scene and the said Ibrahim was satisfied with the gesture.

According to him, “The Kano State Police Command rescued one Ibrahim Abubakar, ‘m’, 19 years old of Adamawa State, who climbed an advert Billboard at Ado Bayero Bridge on 23rd June, 2025. He had threatened to jump down and commit suicide unless he saw a popular TikToker, one Abdul BK.

“On receipt of the report, a team of policemen swiftly arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation in collaboration with the fire service team. Through dialogue and negotiations, the TikToker was brought to the scene, and the said Ibrahim, satisfied with the gesture, was rescued unhurt. He was feeling very weak, having spent some hours without food, and was rushed to Police Hospital, Bompai, for medical attention.

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commends the professionalism and quick response of the combined teams of security officers, who successfully averted the potential tragedy.

“He has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.

“The Command, while reiterating its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, uses this opportunity to warn the public against embarking on such acts, as they are criminal offences punishable under the law.

“It encourages anyone struggling with emotional difficulties and other related issues to seek help from relevant authorities and professionals,” Abdullahi, however, said.