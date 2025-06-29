Don’t beg, honour any invitation, Wike urges Anyanwu

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike at the weekend gave a rare insight into his admonition to the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, pledging to continue to stand by him.

Wike who spoke on the occasion of the 60th birthday of Senator Anyanwu in Abuja, also described him as a man of strong character and integrity, urging him not to beg or honour the invitation of those who fought him, saying if they want anything, they should be the ones looking for him.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement on Sunday, that the birthday celebration also witnessed the presentation of a book titled; “Sam Daddy In My Eyes”.

‘What I told him’

The minister said he had always told people to try and show where they stood, and recalled advising Anyanwu to stand firm on the PDP’s Secretaryship tussle because some people were not straightforward.

“Some people were going right, they were going left, they were going front and they were going backwards. What they said in the morning, what they said in the afternoon, was it what they would say in the night?

“So, I warned him, if you know you will not stand firm, say it now. I also asked him, are you sure you can stand this fight? A fight where virtually everybody, including governors are fighting you, will not be easy but if you stand firm you will win.

“However, if you begin to go left and you go right, not only will you lose, you will suffer and he assured me that he would stand firm and will not change,” he said.

The minister, who said he likes people who are consistent in life, praised Anyanwu for being consistent saying, “you have shown me, with what had just happened recently, that you are a man that will stand by his words”.

Describing Anyanwu as a man of integrity, Wike said; “My friends and I congratulate you on your 60th birthday and for your victory as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP.

“I am happy with the crowd I am seeing here. It shows you are a man of the people.

“Let me assure you, for people like us, we will stand with you; we will continue to be with you. It doesn’t matter what some people would say.”

‘Don’t beg them’

He told Anyanwu to walk with his head high, having emerged victorious and never beg anyone, nor honour anybody’s invitation.

“Nobody fights a war, wins the war and begs. You have won, the people concerned should come and talk to you and not invite you.

“You don’t fight a war and win and then people will say come, no, tell them, you, come to me.

“You have people like me, so don’t be afraid; I am here. We have done it before; we will do it again. Some people will not be happy, I am happy.

“When e dey pain them, e de sweet us, as e dey sweet us e de pain them,” he said in pidgin.

Wike stressed that “what makes a man is his character and not how much money he has or the food he provides. If you don’t have character, go to hell with your food.”

He equally commended former Senate President Bukola Saraki for attesting to Anyanwu’s steadfastness as a man of his words.

“His mother called me the other day and said ‘my son, I am happy that people like you will take decisions, stand firm and swear not to be disgraced.

“This is what we are talking about – people of character. You don’t buy it in the market,” he declared.