DHQ dismisses allegation of internal sabotage in Benue massacre

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied any involvement of military personnel as a result of internal sabotage in the massacre of citizens of Benue State following the attacks by suspected herdsmen in Yelwata community.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, made this known in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said, “The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to recent claims suggesting that internal sabotage within the Nigerian military contributed to the tragic events in Yelwata, Benue State, are unfounded and not supported by credible evidence.

“The Nigerian military has consistently denied any involvement in the massacre.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has publicly stated that the military was not responsible for the killings in Yelwata.

“Furthermore, the Nigerian Military has emphasized its commitment to protecting civilians and upholding the rule of law.

“There is no credible evidence to substantiate claims of internal sabotage within the military related to the Yelwata incident.

“Investigations by independent bodies, including human rights organizations, have not found any links between the military and the perpetrators of the massacre.

“The violence in Yelwata is part of a broader pattern of intercommunal clashes in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region, primarily between farmers and herders.

“These conflicts are driven by longstanding disputes over land and grazing rights, ethnic tensions, and competition for resources.

“While the military has been deployed to maintain peace, the root causes of the violence lie in complex socio-economic and political factors.

“Attributing the Yelwata massacre to internal sabotage within the Nigerian military is misleading and detracts from the real issues at play.

“It is essential to focus on addressing the underlying causes of intercommunal violence and to support efforts aimed at fostering dialogue, reconciliation, and sustainable peace in the affected regions.

“The CDS has only called for a holistic approach and the need for the communities and the security agencies to work closer to address the issue.

“He also calls on the communities not to hide criminals and also assures them the military and other security agencies are there to protect lives and properties of law-abiding citizens.”