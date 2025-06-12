Democracy is working under Tinubu, says Umahi

Dave Umahi

By John Alechenu

ABUJA: Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for creating the enabling environment for democracy to work for all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, religion or social class.

He said this in his Democracy Day message in Abuja on Thursday.

Umahi, who described Tinubu as a champion of democracy and a visionary bearer of the Renewed Hope Agenda, noted that under the president’s leadership, institutions of government were working collectively to promote equal opportunities for all.

He said, “Under Your Excellency, we savour a brand new era of regenerative democracy where the institutions and authorities work deliberately and collectively to achieve a nation of equal opportunities irrespective of tribe, religion, or social class.

“For this, we salute the leadership of the National Assembly and the Judiciary, which are the pillars of our democracy.”

In a direct message to the President, Umahi said, “Your Excellency, we are enthused to celebrate this remarkable event courtesy of your rewarding leadership stewardship.

“Your struggle for the redemocratization of Nigeria and your emergence as the 5th democratically elected President of the 4th Republic are a clear indication of God’s unction in your enduring vision to achieve the purpose of our democratic journey which is economic prosperity and social justice.

“History will be kind to you for raising dispassionate standards and taking bold decisions that will return our country to the path of greatness in the continent of Africa.

“In the works sector, you have made gratifying progress in deepening and fast-tracking the gains of democracy through your record-breaking accomplishments in road infrastructure, which are distributed equitably across the 6 Geo-Political Zones.

“You have continued to blaze the trail in the passionate delivery of enduring infrastructure, which is critical for the nation’s developmental progress especially your initiative to expand the nation’s road network and interconnect the major economic corridors through the four Renewed Hope Legacy Projects.

“May God continue to prosper the aspirations of Your Excellency and grant you the grace and enablement to achieve all that you desire for the nation.

“Please accept the warmest congratulations, esteemed regards, and best wishes of the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works.”