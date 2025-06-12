Democracy Day: Tinubu refutes one-party state agenda, says APC won’t shut door on defectors

By Bayo Wahab

President Bola Tinubu has refuted claims that his administration is plotting to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, declaring that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) remains open to members from other political parties.

He made the statement on Thursday during a special joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja to mark Democracy Day.

“You are all welcome to the progressive fold. Nobody should close the door,” Tinubu told lawmakers. “Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs, rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist.”

Responding directly to insinuations of political dominance, he added, “I will not say, try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you to do so, either.”

Tinubu used the opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s democratic journey since the return to civilian rule in 1999. “I felt a sense of collective accomplishment when I realised how far we had come as a nation,” he said. “Democracy has risen from the ashes of military rule to reclaim its rightful place as the only acceptable form of governance for our resilient and beloved people.”

He paid glowing tribute to the late Chief Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, and praised former President Muhammadu Buhari for officially recognising Abiola and declaring June 12 as Democracy Day. “Let me pay tribute to my predecessor… for reaching back into history to rectify a national misdeed,” Tinubu said.

The president also recalled the sacrifices of pro-democracy activists who were killed, exiled, or jailed. “We must celebrate the courage of Kudirat Abiola and Pa Alfred Rewane, both of whom were murdered by agents of military repression,” he said.

“We remember the many civil rights activists, journalists, and politicians who were imprisoned, exiled, tossed aside, and beaten.”

Tinubu urged continued cooperation between the executive and the legislature: “While we may not always agree, we must forge a way to work together—because this is what democracy demands of us.”