Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Bayo Wahab

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been praised for transforming what Senate President Godswill Akpabio described as a “decayed” Nigeria into a renewed, hopeful nation through democratic reforms and national leadership.

Speaking at the joint sitting of the National Assembly to mark this year’s Democracy Day, Akpabio hailed Tinubu as a “veteran of the trenches of the fight for democracy” and “a symbol of democratic resistance” who has now emerged as a beneficiary of the people’s trust.

He said the president’s presence in the parliament signified more than a constitutional obligation , it reflected the fulfillment of a democratic journey grounded in resilience and sacrifice.

“The National Assembly remains the bastion of democracy in any nation,” Akpabio said. “Your presence here rekindles the memory of a long and courageous journey marked by struggles, sacrifices, and an unusual belief in the ideals of democracy.”

Akpabio, who addressed Tinubu as “our president, our compatriot and one of our own as a distinguished Senator forever,” said the legislature was proud to host a president who played a key role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic foundation.

“This chamber honors you not barely as the president of Nigeria, but as one of the architects of the very democratic foundation that we commit to today,” he stated.

The Senate President noted that Democracy Day was not about political victories but a celebration of the resilience of the Nigerian people who had repeatedly chosen the path of peace and democracy over violence and authoritarianism.

“We gather not to mourn injustice, but to honor resilience. We observe not the triumph of politicians, but the enduring faith of the Nigerian people in democracy — a faith that survives betrayal, braved tear gas, defied amputation, endured silence and chose the ballot over the bullet,” Akpabio said.