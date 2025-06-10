Democracy Day: Soludo, Sanwo- Olu, Fashola, others to speak at the June 12 platform

Gov Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, are to feature as lead speakers in this year’s Democracy Day activity on June 12 at the Covenant Place, Iganmu, Lagos.

Other people nominated to speak at the event include former governor of Lagos State, Barr Babatunde Fashola, former President of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former chairman of INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The annual event is powered by Pastor Poju Oyemade to chart a course for Nigeria and Africa on the way forward.

Press Secretary to Governor Soludo, Mr. Christian Aburime, in a statement in Awka, said the former Central Bank governor, renowned economist, adviser to several leading world financial bodies and currently the governor of Anambra State, is a man who does not shy away from frank truths.

Aburime’s statement on the nomination of his boss said: “As Nigeria marks another Democracy Day amidst the familiar chorus of challenges, Nigerians crave more than just platitudes; they yearn for credible voices offering not only diagnosis, but a tangible, inspiring blueprint for renewal.

“One voice consistently rising above the din, attracting attention across geopolitical divides, is that of Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.”

According to the press secretary, beyond the purview of his state, Anambra, Governor Soludo has always been a compelling national voice, a revered visionary, a profound thought leader, a genuine patriot, and an unrelenting optimist who believes Nigeria can be greater.

He added: “It is a fact that Governor Soludo’s reputation is not built on hollow rhetoric, but on a foundation of intellectual rigour and demonstrable action. He possesses a deep understanding of the complex machinery of national and global economies.

“His foray into the arena of state governance in Anambra affirms a leader unafraid to tackle difficult, long-term challenges with a clarity of purpose.

“His leadership philosophy reflects the ethos of progressivism, much like development-focused ideals championed by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Like Awo, Governor Soludo places education, infrastructure, and economic sustainability at the core of his governance.

“Like the Great Zik of Africa, Soludo’s pan -Nigeria federalist ethos is a force that travels beyond the borders of Anambra to reach hearts across the nation.

“Most crucially, he stakes an uncompromising belief in strategic planning, being a thought leader who roots his profound ideas in actionable plans, refusing the short-term posture in favour of the sustainable arrangement.”

He observed that in a society where cynicism about Nigeria’s viability is pervasive, Governor Soludo remains a genuine, unapologetic patriot, noting that he doesn’t shy away from discussing federal policies, but is always proffering solutions and demonstrating courageous honesty.

“He actively champions national unity, consistently rejecting divisive rhetorics, while demanding fairness and equity for the South-East within the Nigerian project. This blend of frankness and undaunted faith makes his patriotism compelling and credible.

“It is not a surprise that Governor Soludo’s potent combination of intellectual depth, practical governance success rooted in progressive ideals, and authentic patriotism explains why he has become a much-sought-after speaker on critical national issues.

“His interventions, whether on monetary policy, economic reforms, security, or national cohesion, are dissected nationwide because they carry weight. They are informed by experience, backed by data, and delivered with a palpable passion for the nation.

“This is why Nigerians from all walks of life should keenly anticipate Governor Soludo’s Democracy Day presentation on June 12th at The Platform in Lagos as he speaks on ‘Rebuilding The Nation’.

“To be sure, we are not expecting just another political speech; we are anticipating a critical contribution from a dynamic thought leader who has a grasp of ideas Nigeria needs to navigate its complex challenges”, Aburime said.