Democracy Day: June 12 a watershed in Nigeria’s national history — Governors

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The 36 State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have described June 12 as a watershed moment in Nigeria’s national history, as the country commemorates Democracy Day.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the governors reaffirmed their commitment to working in synergy with the Federal Government, civil society organizations, and other partners to widen the democratic space and build a nation anchored on sustainable peace and inclusive prosperity.

“On behalf of my colleagues at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), I congratulate all Nigerians on the commemoration of Democracy Day. June 12 is a watershed in our national history. We therefore join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and other stakeholders to honour our heroes and heroines who played significant roles in the struggle for democratic rule,” the statement read.

The governors noted that although Nigeria has made appreciable progress over 26 years of unbroken democratic rule, the nation still faces challenges—much like any other human society.

“Notwithstanding the progress, our nation, like every other human community, has its challenges and aspirations. Together, we can leverage constructive dialogue and all other democratic mechanisms to engage one another for better outcomes,” the NGF said.

They emphasized their collective resolve to deepen democracy by partnering with stakeholders at all levels to foster good governance and national unity.

“As leaders of our people, we commit ourselves to working with all stakeholders, including the Federal Government, civic organizations, and other partners, to widen the democratic space and make our country more fertile for sustainable peace and inclusive prosperity.”

The NGF concluded by wishing Nigerians a Happy Democracy Day, urging continued patriotism, dialogue, and collaboration for a better future.