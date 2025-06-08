Democracy Day: FG declares June 12 public holiday

Tunji Ojo

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, 12th June, 2025 as Public Holiday in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

The minister congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule.

He said; “June 12 represents our historic journey to building a nation where truth and justice reign and peace is sustained and our future assured.

“The last 26 years tells the story of our resilience, strength and courage and a hope Renewed than ever.”

Noting that democracy is sustained with open doors for further improvement, the minister reiterated the commitment of the Renewed Hope government of President Bola Tinubu to the universal value of democracy, based on freely-expressed will of the people in determining Nigeria’s political, economic, social and cultural systems.

Vanguard News