Democracy Day: Act without delay to restore democratic governance in Rivers State, PANDEF to Tinubu, Akpabio

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political body of the South-South geo-political zone has called on President Bola Tinubu to in the spirit of the Democracy Day celebration in the country, act without delay to restore democratic governance in Rivers State following the state of emergency imposed on the state since March.

Igali who also urged the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio to intervene in restoring democratic governance in Rivers State, said that the prolonged political crisis in the state has created an environment of instability and uncertainty that directly impacts the well-being of everyday citizens.

In a statement by the National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali also appealed to all principal political actors and their supporters in Rivers State to immediately “lay down their arms” and embrace the path of peace in the interest of the state, the South-South zone and Nigeria at large.

In the statement titled, Remembering June 12 and our collective call to action in Rivers State, Ambassador Igali said that most troubling is the glaring contradiction between the noble ideals and enduring legacy of June 12.

According to him, these are symbolized by the sacrifices of past and surviving heroes and the reality of what can only be described as a creeping authoritarianism in Rivers State.

The statement read, “On this significant day, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) extends our congratulations to all Nigerians as we mark twenty-six years of an uninterrupted democratic journey. We particularly salute President Bola Tinubu, who now has the privilege of leading the nation in commemorating Democracy Day a day that honors the historic June 12, 1993, Presidential election, unjustly annulled by the then-military regime. Of note, we appreciate the state pardon granted to Ken Saro Wiwa and the Ogoni Nine.

“PANDEF notes that the profound meaning of this day in Nigeria’s checkered democratic history remains a poignant reminder of our bitter-sweet journey and the urgent need for genuine reflection on our present realities.

“Successive administrations at all levels, since the beginning of the Fourth Republic, including those in place at present, have made strides toward delivering the basic socio-economic dividends of democracy. Yet, it remains an arduous and sluggish journey. Of deep concern are the persistent challenges that directly confront ordinary Nigerians, especially in the critical areas of access to food, security, primary healthcare, basic education and unmitigated environmental degradation of the Niger Delta.

“PANDEF notes that most troubling is the glaring contradiction between the noble ideals and enduring legacy of June 12, as symbolized by the sacrifices of past and surviving heroes and the reality of what can only be described as creeping authoritarianism in Rivers State.

“While the nation rightly unites with the President to celebrate Democracy Day, a deeply paradoxical and troubling situation continues to unfold in the strategically important state of Rivers. The people of Rivers State and the wider Niger Delta are being subjected to the erosion of democratic institutions and principles of good governance. This portends grave implications for our collective democratic achievements as a country.

“PANDEF therefore calls upon the relevant authorities, most especially, President Bola Tinubu, as the father of the nation, and the National Assembly, led by our son, Senator Godswill Akpabio to act without delay to restore democratic governance in Rivers State. The prolonged political crisis in the state has created an environment of instability and uncertainty that directly impacts the well-being of everyday citizens.

“Additionally, we appeal to all principal political actors and their supporters in Rivers State to immediately “lay down their arms” and embrace the path of peace. As people of common faith, let us be guided by the injunction in Ecclesiastes 3:8: “There is to hate and a time to love, a time for war and a time for peace.” The time for love and peace has come, in solemn honor of the memories of the heroes and martyrs of June 12.

“As the apex socio-political body in the South-South region, PANDEF reaffirms our commitment to support all genuine, collective efforts aimed at realizing the foundational ideals of our democracy. Most especially, we pledge to champion the urgent return of accountable, people-driven governance in Rivers State.”