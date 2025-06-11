Delta community protest over lingering insecurity

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

Worried by the insecurity occasioned by the leadership scrabble in Okpavuerhe Olomu Community of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, angry women yesterday protested to the Council Chairman, Dr Lucky Avweromre, to wade in to restore normalcy.

The leaf-bearing protesters chanted war songs as they decried the terrible situation which has made life unbearable for them.

The women said that the leadership tussle has led to violent attacks embarked on by cultists and other hoodlums in their farmlands, thereby dangerously scarring them from accessing their farmlands.

Leading the protest, Mrs Kesiena Arigi, women leader; Mrs Lucy Aki, Mrs Grace Edevwie, and Miss Aghogho Edole spoke on behalf of the protesters.

They reported to the Council Chairman that they have been living under a siege, uncertainty and perpetual fear as hoodlums have taken over their farms and are pursuing them with various dangerous weapons.

According to them, no sooner had the renewed crisis started that left one victim macheted nearly to death than the suspected cultists and criminals from the embattled President General took over their bushes and farmlands, chasing them from their farms, they emphasised.

In his response, Avweromre warned warring leadership factions in Okpavuerhe Olomu to desist from venturing into whatever could escalate the crises brewing in the community.

The council boss, flanked by principal officers, emphatically sounded a note of warning, promising to deal with anyone found causing trouble in the town.

Avweromre, who personally addressed the protesting women, thanked them for the peaceful demonstration and show of maturity in the midst of the crises.

The Chairman warned perpetrators of such dastardly acts to desist forthwith or be caught up with the wrath of the law.

He revealed that at the outset of the crises, he mustered the law enforcement agents and all stakeholders in the crises for a round table dialogue to resolve the issue peacefully in the community but expressed shock over the recalcitrance and resistance put up against government’s order.

According to the Council Chairman, “It is a breach of the law for any of the warring parties to engage or seek the assistance of hired hoodlums to take over Okpavuerhe farmlands.

“We had earlier waded into the leadership issue. Anyone using any means to forbid the people in general and the women in particular from working on their farms or preventing them from engaging in their legitimate business will face the law.” He stated.

Avweromre, however, appealed for calm, assuring that the government of Sheriff Oborevwori would do all to restore peace in the community.