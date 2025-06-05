DELSU VC suspends school activities over insecurity

By Efe Onodjae

Following the recent surge in kidnappings in the Abraka area of Delta State, the Vice Chancellor of Delta State University (DELSU), Professor Samuel Asagba, has announced the immediate suspension of academic activities until normalcy is restored.

This follows an emergency security meeting convened by the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, scheduled to hold today, Thursday, at the Government House.

A statement from the university reads:” I wish to inform you all that due to the security situation in Abraka town, I have directed all our students to remain indoors today, Thursday, June 5, 2025, until Management is certain of the safety of both staff and students.

“Consequently, lectures and other academic activities will not hold today, Thursday, June 5, 2025. Let us all hope for a return to normality after the public holidays.”

Recall that residents of Delta State have called for urgent action from Governor Oborevwori following the killing of a young man by kidnappers. Kidnapping incidents have reportedly become widespread across the state, particularly in Abraka, where DELSU is located.