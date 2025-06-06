Defection: You’ve our fullest cooperation, accommodation, APC assures A’Ibom Gov Eno

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured its newest member and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, of its utmost cooperation and accommodation.

The party disclosed this in a tweet on its X handle on Friday.

The party said, “The National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is delighted at the news of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency Umo Eno’s decision to join our great party.

“We are confident that his thoughtful decision will inure to the greater progress of Akwa Ibom state and people.

“Our great party assures the governor of its fullest cooperation and accommodation in the APC family as we continue to grow the party and work together towards the full realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the good and benefit of all Nigerians.”