Defection: Development can only come from APC – Akpabio welcomes Gov Eno

Governor Umo Eno and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state for the decision taken to move to the ruling All Progressive Congress, because development could only come from the party at the centre.

Akpabio, who was represented by his wife, Uloma Akpabio, at the official defection of Governor Eno to the APC on Friday in Uyo, stressed that he would not regret joining the APC.

Akpabio said, “Our dear governor, God’s chosen Pastor Umo Eno. The latest member of the APC, you are welcome, sir. congratulations. The deputy governor, my daughter, the noble lady, you have a lot of work to do.

“All our critical stakeholders, you are welcome. Our dear governor, with your defection to APC it has made your work very easy. During our own time, it was like entering a forest with a knife, not an axe, not with a bulldozer, but with a knife. You can imagine cutting through a forest with a knife to enter the APC.

” But I am very glad you have seen the light, and God has seen your heart that you mean well for our people. Because you are a child of God, God has opened your eyes to see the light. And you know that every development can only come from the APC.

” You have a president who has the vision, you have a Senate President who doesn’t like to fight. It wouldn’t have been this easy. I am so excited, I am glad. My heart is full of joy. And our critical stakeholders, those who left the APC. Those we left in PDP, and you have not joined the APC, you are all welcome. May God bless you”

Speaking further Akpabio reminded governor Eno to get ready because stakeholders would malign criticize, and insult him, adding that when such time comes as a child of God he should not fear as the word of God will Comfort him.

” You shall fear no one. God will give you peace, and protect your family. God will bless you for taking this bold decision. It’s not an easy one because you did it for the sake of Akwa Ibom people, not because of you or your children” He advised Eno

The Secretary to State Government (SSG) prince Enobong Uwah, speaking on behalf of the Commissioners and Special Advisers, affirmed their resolve to join the governor to APC.

The SSG said, “Your Excellency we didn’t even need to be out here because during the Executive Council meeting we already said we have moved. So His Excellency the governor this are your first eleven members of the state executive council.

“And standing before you and speaking here is the very first APC secretary in Akwa Ibom state. We have come to say our leader we will follow you as a true leader, one who is ready to listen at all times; one who is going to take Akwa Ibom to that place we have always yearned for; a united and developed Akwa Ibom. This decision you have made we are following you all the way”

This is even as speculations were rife on Friday that three of the Commissioners have resigned their appointments. But apart from Ini Ememobong, of Special Duties and Ibom Deep seaport who issued his resignation letter, other two commissioners have not done so.

Speaking on behalf of Akwa Ibom state house of Assembly, the Speaker Udeme Otong reiterated that the members decided to follow the governor to APC after having seen what you have done in the past two years, stressing “We will continue to support you till the next 6 years because you’re thinking of development of Akwa Ibom”

It was speculated few weeks ago that no fewer than three members of the state assembly whose names could not be ascertained at press time would not join the governor to APC.

Senator Ekong Sampson of Eket senatorial district led Akwa Ibom National Assembly Caucus to show their affirmation that they fully stand with the governor Eno

The State Chairman of ALGON Uwemedimo Udo led all local government chairmen to declare their solidarity and loyalty to move to the APC with Eno.

“This is the only state your Excellency where the governor is building lodges of Chairmen free of charge. In other places they are fighting Local government autonomy but here your Excellency is supporting it. As loyalty people we are here to say we will move with you today to the All Progressive Congress. All chairmen are solidly with you” Udo noted.

Among Akwa Ibom past and present National Assembly members as well as past leaders at the event were Senator Effiong Bob, senator Emmanuel Ibokessien, Senator Aniekan Bassey; Senator Ita Enang, Chief Essien Nduese Chief Don Etiebet, Ita Enang, Minister of Petroleum state Ekperikpo Ekpo ere present a the event.