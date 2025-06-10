Dangote Refinery, a defining project of our time – Tinubu

…as Group commits N900bn to road infrastructure

By Udeme Akpan

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded Aliko Dangote, Founder of the Dangote Group, for his unwavering belief in Nigeria and for making bold investments that have become a cornerstone in the country’s economic transformation.

Meanwhile, the Dangote Group has committed N900 billion to road infrastructure across the country.

Speaking during a high-profile tour of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals complex at the weekend — an event that also marked the official commissioning of the Deep Sea Port Access Road — the President described the refinery as “a remarkable achievement,” calling it “a phenomenal project of our time” and “a major point of reference for Nigeria’s industrial and economic growth.”

“Having inspected the Dangote Refinery, which is a great point of reference, a great phenomenon of our time, and a massive investment, I want to thank Aliko Dangote,” President Tinubu stated.

“I am also pleased that the Deep Sea Port project, which I initiated during my tenure as Governor of Lagos State, has become a resounding success. It has significantly reduced logistics costs by eliminating the need for trans-shipment.”

The President also lauded the quality of infrastructure delivered under the Federal Government’s Tax Credit Scheme, specifically commending Dangote Industries Limited and its subcontractor, Hitech Construction Company Limited, for the delivery of the port access road.

In a moment of tribute, President Tinubu described Dangote as the wisest mind in Nigeria’s economic landscape, citing his far-reaching investments and steadfast commitment to the country.

“I landed here with four wise men. I will say wise men,” Tinubu said. “Jim Ovia of the reputable Zenith Bank, who has been acknowledged worldwide. Femi Otedola, my baby brother. Samad Rabiu of BUA. And I believe the wisest of them all, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who is so daring in thinking, doing, and believing in his country.”

In his remark, Aliko Dangote acknowledged the positive impact of President Tinubu’s economic policies, crediting recent reforms for fostering a more conducive environment for industrial growth and long-term investment.

He also commended the administration’s significant improvements in national infrastructure through initiatives such as the Nigerian Road Infrastructure Development Fund and the Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

He highlighted that under these schemes, eight major roads – including the Lekki-Epe corridor – have been awarded within the same cluster at a cumulative cost of N900 billion.

Dangote also revealed that, despite paying N450 billion in taxes last year, the Group is committed to spending N900 billion on road infrastructure across Nigeria.

According to Dangote, the Deep Sea Port Access Road is “one of eight major road projects totalling 500 kilometres, including two in Borno State that will eventually link Nigeria to both Chad and Cameroon.”