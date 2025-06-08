Customs Oyo/Osun Command recovers N25.7bn from seized goods

By Adeola Badru

The Controller of Customs Oyo/Osun Command, Comptroller Joseph Adelaja, has announced the recovery of N25,777,379,328.17 (Twenty-five billion, seven hundred seventy-seven million, three hundred seventy-nine thousand, three hundred twenty-eight naira, seventeen kobo) in revenue between March and May 2025.

This figure represents a 36.67% increase compared to the N18,168,204,255.04 collected during the same period in 2024.

Speaking at a press briefing at the command’s headquarters in Agodi, Ibadan, Comptroller Adelaja attributed the success to the dedication of officers, effective enforcement of customs laws, and improved trade facilitation measures.

He stated, “Our implementation of modern trade facilitation tools has enhanced compliance among excise stakeholders, significantly reducing revenue leakages.”

In addition to revenue collection, the command has intensified anti-smuggling efforts ahead of the festive season to ensure public safety, protect local industries, and enforce compliance with customs regulations.

In May 2025 alone, the command intercepted prohibited items with a Duty Paid Value of N335,648,500.00 (Three hundred thirty-five million, six hundred forty-eight thousand, five hundred naira).

Seized goods included foreign parboiled rice, premium motor spirit, used clothing, and counterfeit pharmaceuticals.

Adelaja highlighted the dangers of smuggling, saying, “These activities endanger public health, harm local industries, and deprive the government of essential revenue needed for infrastructure development.”

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to upholding the law and protecting national interests, noting that all seizures were made under Section 245 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, which governs the seizure and condemnation of prohibited goods.