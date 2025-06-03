Customs clarifies shooting video

…Says the incident happened in 2019

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has clarified that the shooting incident in the video currently trending on social media was not new, saying it happened in 2019.

The spokesman of the organisation, Abdullahi Maiwada (AC), said yesterday that the Service investigated the incident and that officers found capable were appropriately sanctioned, including dismissal.

He said that the NCS under the leadership of the current Comptroller-General, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, was committed to transparency.

The statement reads in full, “The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has been drawn to a video currently circulating on social media, which captures a tragic shooting incident involving some operatives of the Service.

“The NCS wishes to categorically state that the incident in question occurred on Sunday, 17 February 2019, and not a recent development, as portrayed by some online platforms.

“Following the ugly occurrence at the Shagamu Interchange in Ogun State, the Service took immediate steps to address the situation in line with its internal procedures.

“A public statement was issued at the time, and a disciplinary panel was established to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“At the end of the process, appropriate sanctions were applied, including the dismissal of the officers found culpable.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that the NCS is a statutory government agency guided by rules of engagement and, therefore, will not condone any misconduct from its personnel.

“While the video may have resurfaced unexpectedly, the issue had been conclusively addressed, and justice was served in accordance with the Service’s regulations.

“Furthermore, the Service acknowledges the concerns expressed by members of the public regarding the resurfaced video. However, we urge citizens to avoid spreading misleading content and instead seek accurate information through NCS official channels.

“We deeply value the vigilance and feedback of Nigerians and reaffirm our commitment to delivering professional, accountable service while upholding the principles of integrity and respect for human dignity.

“Under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, and his management team, the NCS continues to uphold transparency and respect for the rule of law.

“This is evident in the strategic measures implemented to strengthen internal controls and capacity building through targeted training programs for personnel. These efforts underscore the Service’s resolve to build trust, ensure integrity, and sustain mutually rewarding partnerships with the public.”