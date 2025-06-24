Crisis at SDP’s headquarter as thugs, security guards clash

Social Democratic Party logo.

ABUJA- AHEAD of the 2027 Presidential and general elections, a crisis has erupted at the Social Democratic Party, SDP, as both supporters of the National Chairman, Shehu Gabam and those loyal to the 2023 Presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, have clashed.

Following the clash yesterday in Abuja during the meeting of the SDP National Working Committee, NWC that erupted into violence, the gate of the national headquarters was pulled down.

Trouble started at 11. 20 am at the party’s headquarters at 16 Nairobi street snowballed into a serious commotion during which many were beaten, leaving some of them with various degree of injuries, just as both the security personnel stationed at the premises and the thugs allegedly invited to help them were able to overcome those allegedly loyal to Adebayo camp and the National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee, NWC of the Social Democratic Party, SDP has suspended its National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam over alleged grave allegations of gross financial misconduct, embezzlement, misappropriation, and diversion of party funds.

The SDP has also suspended two members of the NWC namely: Nze Nnadi Clarkson, National Auditor, and Uchechukwu Chukwuma, National Youth Leader, over same offence.

According to a statement yesterday by SDP National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the decision followed a resolution of a meeting of the NWC, where overwhelming evidences were presented linking the suspended officials to a series of unauthorized financial transactions, personal enrichment schemes, and movement of funds from the party’s accounts without necessary approvals of the NWC.

Still on the crisis at the party’s headquarters, some of the Journalists invited to cover the NWC meeting were not left out in the maltreatment.

While the Arise TV had its camera seized and later returned to him, for filming the conflict, the Punch reporter, Francis Adebayo, was manhandled and his clothes torn for refusing to give them the phone he used to record the incident.

Meanwhile, Police from the Wuse Division and the FCT Command arrived at the premises to take charge of the security of the place to prevent further breakdown of law and order as they were seen appealing to people to leave the premises, but the thugs resisted and claimed that they were members of the party.

Speaking on the reason for the crisis, one of the private security personnel who did not want his name mentioned at the entrance gate, said trouble started when security personnel who man the gate of the building were locked outside to prevent members loyal to the national chairman from entering the venue of the meeting.

According to him, the fight forced both parties to pull down the iron gate in the process.

The statement suspending the SDP National Chairman is titled, ” The National Working Committee of the SDP Suspends Alhaji Shehu Gabam as National Chairman and two members of NWC Over Allegations of Gross Financial Misconduct”

The statement read, “In exercise of its exclusive powers as guaranteed in Article 19.1; 19.3(i) and 19.5 of the Party Constitution (2022 as Ammended), the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has approved the immediate suspension of the National Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, along with two members of the National Working Committee (NWC), namely: Nze Nnadi Clarkson, National Auditor, and Uchechukwu Chukwuma, National Youth Leader, over grave allegations of gross financial misconduct, embezzlement, misappropriation, and diversion of party funds.

“The decision followed a resolution of a meeting of the National Working Commitee (NWC), where overwhelming evidences were presented linking the suspended officials to a series of unauthorized financial transactions, personal enrichment schemes, and movement of funds from the party’s accounts without necessary approvals of the NWC.

“The action of the NWC to suspend the National Chairman and two members of the NWC involved in the gross financial misconduct is to demonstrate to the general public that the Party, generally esteemed by Nigerians as a disciplined party and a credible alternative political plaform for national redemption has zero tolerance for corruption and abuse of office.

“The decision to suspend the National Chairman and other implicated NWC members is to allow for a thorough, investigation. Our integrity as a political party must be upheld at all times,” the statement read.

“An interim investigative panel has been constituted to audit all financial records and recommend further disciplinary or legal actions.

“In the interim, the Deputy National Chairman, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar has been directed to assume leadership of the party pending the outcome of the investigations.

“The misappropriated funds amount to hundreds of millions of naira, including donations and resources realised from the sales of nomination forms in the 2023 general elections and other funds from the party accounts.

“The suspension has been communicated to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), and all relevant anti- graft agencies and security agencies have been formally notified.

“The suspension of Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, Nze Nnadi Clarkson, and Uchechukwu Chukwuma takes immediate effect.

“The general public is hereby requested to be appropriately guided by the development.”

At the end of the day, the National Chairman Gabam took charge of the office inviting policemen to maintain peace and security at the premises.