Court remands teacher over alleged sexual assault on 2 pupils

Court

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 27-year-old teacher, Wisdom Anokwuru, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre over alleged sexual assault on two pupils.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.O Kushanu, who did not take Anokwuru’s plea, ordered that the file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Kushanu adjourned the case until Sept. 15 for mention.

The defendant, who resides at No. 5, Goodluck Avenue, Ibaranje, Ikotun, Lagos, is facing a charge of sexual assault.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Adegoke Ademigbuji, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 17 at a private school in Ikotun, Lagos.

Ademigbuji said that the defendant took the girls, both 8-year-old to the school library and touched their private parts.

He said that the defendant also showed the girls a porn video on his phone.

Ademigbuji said the girls later informed the school administrator and the defendant was subsequently arrested.

The prosecutor said offences contravened Sections 135 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.(