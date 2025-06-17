Court remands businessman, Samuel Chukwuemeka, over alleged N73.2m fraud

By Peace Osimen

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court, Lagos, has ordered the remand of a businessman, Samuel Chukwuemeka, popularly called Nwanneka at Ikoyi prison, Lagos, over alleged conspiracy and fraud of N73.250 million.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa made the order against the businessman, following his not guilty plea to the charge preferred against him by the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, Annex Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The prosecutor, S. Ogala, told the court that defendant and others now at large, had on June 24, 2024, conspired among themselves and fraudulently obtained the mentioned sum from a businessman.

He told the court that the defendant fraudulently obtained the money under false pretence of changing same with the United States Dollars(USD), adding that upon receiving the money, he stole same.

The prosecutor told the court that the alleged illegal acts of the defendant contravened sections 8(a)(c) and 1(1)(a)(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, LFN 2006.

He also told the court that the illegal act contravened section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Act, LFN 2004. And punishable under the same Act.

Following the not guilty plea of the defendant, the prosecutor, Ogala, asked the court for a trial as well urged the court to remand the defendant in prison custody, pending the determination of the charges against him.

However, lawyer to the defendant, O. Ifeji, informed the court that he was just briefed in the matter, hence he was unable to file his client’s bail application.

He, therefore, urged for a short date for hearing of the bail application.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa in his ruling ordered the remand of the defendant in Ikoyi prison.