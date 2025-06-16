Court orders ignored again as armed men aid Lekki take-over

Court

By Peace Osimen

Despite multiple subsisting court orders restraining interference with a disputed parcel of land in Lekki, Lagos, individuals armed with knives and machetes—allegedly acting on behalf of businessman Donatus Okonkwo and Darabella Limited—reportedly demolished the boundary wall to gain access to the site, on June 8, 2025, with the backing of armed police officers.

The incident occurred at B20, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki Phase 1—a property currently under litigation at the Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No: FHC/L/CS/1384/2021.

Legal representatives for the current occupants described the incursion as “a brazen act of contempt and lawlessness,” citing violations of binding judicial orders.

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court had issued multiple injunctive orders restraining the Lagos State Attorney-General, the Lagos State Special Task Force, and their agents or proxies from further interference with the disputed property, pending the final determination of the suit.

The court also reaffirmed that its earlier interlocutory and vacation orders, dated October 18 and November 5, 2021, respectively, remain valid and binding, noting that no appellate court has set them aside.

Specifically, Justice Osiagor’s order restrains the 1st and 3rd defendants—the Lagos State Attorney-General and the Lagos State Special Task Force—from taking any steps to evict, demolish, harass, or allocate the property to third parties, including alleged representatives of Mr Okonkwo and Darabella Limited.

The court further ordered that any property, boats, or equipment removed from the site be returned, and that the premises be restored to its prior state.

Despite assurances from the Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Development and Infrastructure in September 2024 that no enforcement action would be taken pending the court’s decision, another reported disruption occurred on November 15, 2024. During that incident, workers were allegedly harassed, arrested, and forced to halt operations. Boats and other equipment were removed without proper safety precautions, resulting in significant and costly damage.

In a petition dated June 4, 2025, addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji SAN detailed what he described as further acts of intimidation allegedly linked to Mr Okonkwo and Darabella Limited.

These acts include securing an ex parte injunction from the Lagos State High Court—despite knowledge of the ongoing Federal High Court suit—and serving it on-site with armed escorts, which, according to the petition, created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

According to the petition, the ex parte order in question was granted on April 7, 2025, but was not served until June 3, 2025. On that date, individuals said to be acting for Mr Okonkwo, accompanied by a large contingent of mobile police officers and a court bailiff, reportedly stormed the property to serve the order.

The plaintiffs further alleged that the timing of the service of that ex parte order was a calculated attempt to take advantage of the Sallah holiday period—when courts are not in session—to execute a forceful takeover of the site, which was attempted during the breach at approximately 7:45 a.m. on June 8, 2025.

Some legal analysts have criticized the sequence of events as potential forum shopping and an abuse of judicial process, particularly since Mr Okonkwo had already applied to be joined in the Federal High Court matter, thereby submitting to its jurisdiction.

The petition calls on the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the alleged involvement of its officers and to ensure that any future enforcement actions are carried out strictly in accordance with lawful procedures and existing court rulings.

It also raises broader concerns about the rule of law in Lagos State and the perceived misuse of state institutions in private disputes.

The underlying dispute dates back to 2008, when Admiral Festus Porbeni, through Admiralty Fleet Limited, reportedly secured approval from the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to develop a jetty and boat club on the disputed waterfront land.

The plaintiffs maintain that their continued possession and development of the property is protected under Section 43 of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees the right to own and enjoy property without unlawful interference.

The Federal High Court is expected to consider whether contempt proceedings will be initiated against those alleged to have breached its orders during the June 8 incident.