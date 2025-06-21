Court adjourns music promoter EezeeTee’s $397,106 alleged fraud trial till Sept 26

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on Friday, June 20, 2025, adjourned till September 26, 2025 further hearing in the case involving a music promoter, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu ThankGod, also known as Eezee Tee.

ThankGod, alongside his company, Eezee Global Concepts Limited, was arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, on an amended seven-count charge bordering on alleged foreign exchange malpractice and money laundering to the tune of $397,106 USD( Three Hundred and Ninety Seven Thousand, One Hundred and Six United States Dollars).

The defendant was previously standing trial before Justice Owoeye of the Federal High Court Ikoyi before the matter was reassigned to Justice Aneke.

One of the counts against the defendant reads: “That you, EZEKIEL ONYEDIKACHUWU THANKGOD and EEZEE GLOBAL CONCEPTS LIMITED, sometime in June 2023 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, not being an authorized buyer of foreign exchange currency appointed by the Central Bank of Nigeria under Section 5(1) of Foreign Exchange Monitoring and Miscellaneous (Provisions) Act CAP F34 LFN 2004 negotiated a foreign exchange transaction to wit: the Naira equivalent of the sum of $52,895.00 (Fifty Two Thousand, Eight Hundred Ninety Five USD) with Mr. Oladotun Olaobaju Mureke and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 5 and 29(1)(c) of the Foreign Exchange Monitoring and Miscellaneous (Provisions) Act Cap F34 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 29(2) of the same Act.”

At the resumed hearing on Friday, prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari-Bala, presented its first witness, Mohammed Timta.

However, the defence counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu SAN, stated that the defence was “on the verge of reaching an agreement” and prayed for “one last chance. “

He also stated that “if we are unable to reach a resolution, the prosecution will commence trial.”

Consequently, the Judge adjourned the case till September 26, 2025.