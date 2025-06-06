Competition Commission to track counterfeit goods digitally

By Yinka Kolawole

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has inaugurated a joint inter-agency committee to develop a digital traceability portal aimed at tackling counterfeit products and strengthen supply chain transparency across Nigeria.

In a statement, FCCPC said the initiative is a decisive step to strengthen product integrity and consumer protection, adding that it will assign unique QR codes to products, enabling consumers, retailers, manufacturers, and regulators to verify authenticity, track origin, and ensure end-to-end product traceability.

During the inauguration in Abuja, Kola Alabi, Executive Commissioner of Corporate Services at FCCPC, said the agency’s goal is to deliver a solution for reducing counterfeiting in Nigeria.

“As the apex regulator, the Commission has sought the collaboration of key stakeholders in the development of this platform to ensure traceability and authenticity of products.

“Our goal is to deliver a solution that reduces counterfeiting and addresses other challenges within the supply chain,” Alabi said.

According to the statement, the joint inter-agency committee includes representatives from key institutions such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Others include the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), National Orientation Agency (NOA), and the Anti-Counterfeiting Collaboration (ACC).

“The initiative aligns with the FCCPC’s statutory mandate under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, to promote fair market practices, protect consumers from deceptive trade, and facilitate cross-agency coordination in tackling threats to consumer safety,” the commission said.

FCCPC added that the traceability portal will usher in a new era of digital accountability in Nigeria’s product markets, combat fake goods, and build consumer trust through real-time authentication and supply chain visibility.