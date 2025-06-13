Commissioning: Apo mechanic village traders close shops to welcome Tinubu

…Apo-Wasa Road Closed From 11 am to 4pm Tomorrow

The Apo-Wasa road, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), which is to be commissioned by President Bola Tinubu tomorrow, will be closed to vehicular movement between 11am and 4pm.

Also, traders, mechanics and other shop owners in the Apo Mechanic Village have offered to close their shops tomorrow, to enable them give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a rousing welcome, and participate in the commissioning of the road project.

Consequently, the traders and mechanic associations have directed their members to close shops tomorrow, and resume business on Saturday.

The newly constructed Left-Hand Service Carriageway of Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) Stage II from Ring Road I (RRI) Junction to Wasa Junction, will be commissioned at 2:30pm tomorrow by President Tinubu.

Motorists are therefore urged to use other routes between 11am and 4pm tomorrow, when the Apo-Wasa road will not be accessible.

Traffic enforcement personnel would be deployed to the affected areas to guide motorists and reduce inconvenience.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) pleads with road users that will be affected by this temporary closure to bear with the government while using alternative routes.