China supports joint Arab-Islamic statement on Israel-Iran conflict

China has expressed support for a joint statement issued by 21 Arab and Islamic countries addressing the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, the statement emphasizes respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity, good-neighborly relations, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Guo noted that Israel’s recent attack on Iran had sharply intensified tensions in the region, drawing serious international concern.

He stressed that the immediate priority should be to cease hostilities and prevent further escalation.

China welcomed the joint statement and commended the involved countries for their efforts to stabilise the situation.

Guo affirmed China’s readiness to engage with all parties and play a constructive role in promoting peace and de-escalation.