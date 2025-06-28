Children Caught in Crossfires: A global crisis 

File: Displaced Palestinian children look on as people evacuate the Mawassi area on the outskirts of southwestern Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on June 28, 2024. Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP.

By Vera Anyagafu

The United Nations Security Council has released a devastating report on the impact of armed conflict on children worldwide.

According to the report, 2024 saw the highest number of violations against children since the monitoring and reporting mechanism was established, including a dramatic increase in cases of sexual violence.

Key findings of the report reveal a dramatic increase in cases of sexual violence, with the highest number of violations recorded since the monitoring began.

Haiti is highlighted as one of the countries with the greatest number of violations and abuses against children, largely due to escalating gang violence.

The Viv Ansanm coalition is specifically mentioned for committing a large majority of these violations, and the United States has designated them as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The report also draws attention to the plight of children in other conflict zones, including Sudan, Gaza, Ukraine, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

This report on Children and Armed Conflict paints a grim picture of the devastating impact of war on children.

A CRISIS UNFOLDING

Haiti is experiencing a severe crisis, with children being disproportionately affected by escalating gang violence, and the Viv Ansanm coalition is accountable for most of the violations and abuses against them.

GAZA: INNOCENT LIVES LOST

The situation in Gaza is equally dire, with children bearing the brunt of the conflict. The loss of civilian life is tragic, and the responsibility for this conflict rests with Hamas, which could stop the fighting today by freeing hostages and agreeing to a ceasefire.

UKRAINE: CHILDREN IN THE CROSSFIRE

In Ukraine, children continue to face the harsh realities of war. Russian armed forces and affiliated groups have killed and maimed children, and many more face injuries or death from explosive weapons. The international community must work towards negotiating an end to this war and safeguarding humanitarian access.

THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO: CHILDREN SUFFER

Children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo also face mounting violence and instability. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, children are increasingly vulnerable to the devastating effects of violence and instability. Armed groups and militias continue to target civilians, including children, with brutal attacks, recruitment, and exploitation. The ongoing conflict has resulted in widespread displacement, leaving children without access to basic necessities like education, healthcare, and protection. The situation demands urgent attention and action from the international community to ensure the safety and well-being of these vulnerable children.

The DRC and Rwandan governments must revitalize efforts to reduce violations against children, including unlawful child recruitment, abduction, and all other violence against children.

A CALL TO ACTION

Despite the bleak situation faced by many children in conflict zones, there are glimmers of hope.

Some countries, such as Somalia, Iraq, Pakistan, and the Philippines, have made notable progress in protecting children and have even been delisted from the Secretary-General’s report.

These successes demonstrate that with concerted effort and commitment, it is possible to improve the situation for children affected by conflict.

This progress serves as a powerful call to action, inspiring others to follow suit and work towards creating a safer and more secure environment for all children.

The international community must continue to encourage entities named in the report to work on action plans and strive for delisting.

PROTECTING CHILDREN, SAFEGUARDING THE FUTURE

When we protect children, we safeguard our collective future and help end enduring conflicts.

It is time for the international community to come together and prioritise the well-being and safety of children caught in the crossfire.

However, the international community is urged to promote accountability and take further steps to resolve restrictions on humanitarian aid, persistent human rights violations, and mass displacement.

This report underscores the critical necessity for the global community to bolster child protection efforts and demands that all conflict parties uphold their international obligations to safeguard children.