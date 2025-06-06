Captain Caleb Bako calls for unity and peaceful coexistence during Sallah

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As Muslims across Nigeria and around the world celebrate Eid al-Kabir, Captain Caleb Danladi Bako, Founder and CEO of the Caleb Danladi Foundation, has called for renewed commitment to unity, peaceful coexistence, and compassion among all citizens.

In a goodwill message released on Friday, Captain Bako extended warm greetings to the Muslim community, wishing them peace, joy, and spiritual renewal during the festive season.

“Eid al-Kabir, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is a profound reminder of the virtues of faith, devotion, sacrifice, compassion, and unwavering obedience to God, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim,” Bako stated.

He emphasized that the values of faith, sacrifice, and compassion align closely with the mission of his foundation and the collective aspiration for a harmonious society.

Captain Bako also highlighted the importance of tolerance and mutual respect in fostering unity across religious and ethnic lines.

“At a time when mutual respect and understanding are essential for our collective well-being, we urge everyone to embrace these principles and foster a spirit of compassion and fellowship,” he said.

He encouraged citizens to use the occasion to strengthen community bonds through acts of kindness, goodwill, and support for one another.

“May this Eid bring you and your loved ones joy, peace, renewed hope, and a deeper sense of purpose,” Captain Bako concluded.