Canada returnee in custody for allegedly assaulting Lagos KAI official

A 52-year-old man, Morufudeen Idowu, who recently returned from Canada, has been arrested in Lagos for allegedly assaulting an official of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), commonly known as KAI.

The incident occurred at the busy Ojota corridor, where KAI officials were carrying out routine enforcement to prevent unlawful crossing of the expressway.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the suspect refused to comply with lawful directives and physically attacked a KAI officer.

In a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, Wahab confirmed the arrest and stated that Idowu would be prosecuted.

“Mr Morufudeen Idowu – 52yrs, a Canada returnee, refused arrest and assaulted one of our personnel while crossing the expressway at Ojota,” Wahab posted.

“He has been taken into custody at Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps office in Oshodi and will be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant laws of the state.”

Crossing expressways without using pedestrian bridges is a violation of state law.