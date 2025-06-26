Can vs Could – The Small Words with Big Impact, by Ruth Oji

Dr. Ruth Oji

Picture this: You’re crafting an important email to your boss. Do you write “Can you review this proposal?” or “Could you review this proposal?” That tiny difference might seem insignificant, but it could determine whether your request is received warmly or creates unintended friction.

Welcome to the fascinating world of modal verbs, where “can” and “could” wield extraordinary power in shaping relationships, conveying respect, and establishing professional credibility. These seemingly simple words are linguistic ambassadors, carrying subtle messages that can make or break important communications. “Can” operates in the present tense, expressing current ability, permission, or possibility. When you say, “I can speak French,” you’re making a direct statement about your present capability. It carries immediacy and certainty, making it perfect for clear, unambiguous communication. “Could,” while technically the past tense of “can,” has evolved far beyond its historical function. Today, it serves as our go-to choice for polite requests, hypothetical situations, and tentative possibilities. When you say, “I could help you with that project,” you’re suggesting a possibility while leaving room for negotiation.

In professional environments, your choice between these modal verbs often determines communication success. Consider asking a colleague: “Can you review this document?” versus “Could you review this document?” The first carries an assumption of compliance that might irritate recipients who value their autonomy. The second acknowledges their choice, creating space for graceful decline if necessary. This distinction becomes crucial when communicating across organizational hierarchies. When addressing superiors, “could” demonstrates appropriate deference: “Could you provide feedback on my presentation?” shows respect for their time and authority. The same request with “can” might sound presumptuous or demanding.

Conversely, when providing direction to team members, “can” offers clarity: “You can submit reports by Friday” provides clear guidance, while “You could submit reports by Friday” might create confusion about whether the deadline is firm. This brings us to the ‘Politeness Principle’. Linguists call this “negative politeness” – showing respect for others’ autonomy and right to refuse. “Could I get a coffee?” acknowledges the server’s agency, while “Can I get a coffee?” might sound more demanding. This matters greatly in service interactions and cross-cultural communication. Family dynamics also reflect these patterns. Parents teaching children social grace emphasize “could” over “can” when making requests: “Could you please pass the salt?” becomes a lesson in courtesy that shapes lifelong communication patterns.

How is the digital age impacting the use of these verbs? By creating new contexts for modal verb choice. Email’s asynchronous nature favours “could” for its politeness and flexibility, though workplace volume sometimes pushes us toward the briefer “can.” Subject lines present specific challenges – “Can you review this?” sounds urgent, while “Could you review this?” feels more respectful. Instant messaging and chat platforms often favour “can” due to their conversational, real-time nature. Social media creates hybrid spaces where context matters: a casual Facebook post might use “Can anyone recommend a restaurant?” while a LinkedIn post warrants the more professional “could.”

Interestingly, voice assistants like Alexa typically receive “can” commands, perhaps because users intuitively understand these devices don’t require human politeness considerations. Yet some users still prefer “could” with AI, suggesting our politeness patterns run deep. What cultural considerations should you also keep in mind and why? Globalization makes cultural awareness crucial. In many Asian cultures where indirect communication and face-saving are highly valued, “could” serves as an essential harmony-maintaining tool. American directness expressed through “can” might be perceived as rude in cultures preferring circumspect communication.

British English tends toward “could” more than American English, reflecting cultural values around indirectness and politeness. Understanding these variations becomes vital for effective international communication, whether in business, education, or social settings. Modal verb choice reflects deeper psychological processes. Under stress, speakers often default to simpler patterns, potentially favouring “can” even when “could” would be more appropriate. Social anxiety might drive excessive “could” usage to minimize conflict, though this can create perceptions of uncertainty.

Power dynamics also significantly influence choice. Research shows people use “could” when addressing those with higher perceived status while using “can” with equals or subordinates. The progression from “could” to “can” often marks developing intimacy, serving as a linguistic relationship thermometer. How can you, therefore, develop modal verb mastery? This requires contextual sensitivity. For professional emails, default to “could” for initial requests, switching to “can” for follow-ups or urgent situations. In meetings, use “could” when soliciting input, “can” when providing direction.

Customer service interactions benefit from “could” – “Could I help you with something else?” sounds more service-oriented than its “can” alternative. These subtle differences significantly impact satisfaction and loyalty. As remote work globalizes and AI influences communication patterns, modal verb awareness becomes increasingly valuable. Organizations developing cross-cultural communication guidelines often address “can” versus “could” usage explicitly. The fundamental principles remain constant: respect for others, contextual awareness, and relationship sensitivity. Whether you’re networking at conferences, negotiating international deals, or simply asking for the salt, understanding when to choose “can” or “could” provides a significant communication advantage. These small words carry big weight. Master them, and you master a crucial element of effective human connection in our interconnected world.

•Ruth Karachi Benson Oji is an Associate Professor of Pragmatics and (Digital Media) Discourse Analysis at Pan-Atlantic University, and Lead Consultant at Karuch Consulting Limited. She teaches communication skills and writes weekly on language mastery for professional success. Contact: [email protected] or [email protected]