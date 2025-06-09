Buratai is safe, celebrated Eid-el-Kabir in Abuja – Ex-Army spokesman

By Kingsley Omonobi

Amid reports circulating on some social media platforms alleging that former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (Rtd) was attacked during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, former Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman (Rtd), has dismissed the claims as false and misleading.

Brig. Gen. Usman stated unequivocally that Gen. Buratai did not travel out of Abuja and remained safe throughout the festivities.

“In light of the recent mischievous and utterly false reports circulating on certain online platforms, I wish to categorically state that His Excellency, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rtd), Betara of Biu, Garkuwan Keffi, former Chief of Army Staff and former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, was not attacked in any way, contrary to the falsehoods being peddled,” Usman said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, he peacefully celebrated the Eid festivities in Abuja, in the company of family, friends, and well-wishers, and has remained within the Federal Capital Territory since then.”

He described the rumors as a fabrication of malicious individuals bent on sowing fear and confusion.

“This baseless rumour is a product of the reckless imagination of purveyors of fake news. Their actions are not only mischievous but deeply irresponsible and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” he added.

Usman also expressed gratitude to the numerous Nigerians who reached out with concern and goodwill.

“I sincerely extend my heartfelt appreciation to the countless patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians, friends, associates, and admirers of His Excellency who reached out with genuine concern, prayers, and support. Your overwhelming show of love is deeply cherished and speaks volumes about the respect and affection he continues to enjoy nationwide and beyond.”

He concluded by emphasizing that no amount of falsehood can tarnish the image of a man who has dedicated his life to national service.

“Let this serve as a reminder to the harbingers of fake news that truth will always prevail. No amount of malicious propaganda can diminish the legacy of a man who has devoted his life to the service of our great nation,” he said.