Building collapsed days after contract revocation in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel

Few days after revocation of Contract for the building of Smart school quarters, the building has collapsed in Lafia after a rainfall.

The Board noted that the Contract for the building of Smart School quarters in Lafia was earlier awarded by the previous administration of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, NSUBEB,l under the leadership of Mr. Dan’Azimi.

The new NSUBEB chairman, Mohammed Kassim, who decided to embark on a tour to inspect sites of contracts, discovered the building fell short of standard following poor execution.

Dr. Kassim, who was dissatisfied with the standard of the work, ordered that the work be suspended immediately and invited the contractor to meet him immediately at the site.

However, the contractor failed to appear; a few days later, the building collapsed.

Dr. Kassim has warned all contractors handling any work to keep to standard, noting he would not pay any contractor who carries out shoddy work.

The contractor in question has been summoned to appear before the Board to explain yesterday’s sudden collapse of the Smart School in Lafia.

Vanguard News