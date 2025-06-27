Ensure inclusion of South-East in national affairs, editors charge FG

By Dennis Agbo

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has called on the Federal Government to take deliberate steps to ensure the inclusion of the South East in the affairs of the nation.

Speaking at the 2025 Biennial National Convention of the NGE in Enugu, Chairman of the event, and Chairman of Channels Television, Dr. John Momoh, emphasized that the South East — particularly Enugu — still bears the scars of historical exclusion, especially the lingering effects of the Biafran experience.

He said, “We must bring them to inclusion as a form of national healing.”

Addressing the convention theme, “Building a Secured and Cohesive Nigeria: The Role of Dialogue, Inclusion, and the Media,” Dr. Momoh underscored the importance of justice in achieving security and national cohesion.

“As media professionals, we shape opinions, and that power comes with responsibility. Let us not only report conflict, but be bridge builders of national conscience,” he said.

Veteran journalist and former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Aremu Segun Osoba, commended Nigerian editors for their professionalism. He recalled that in earlier years, even minor incidents of insecurity were unacceptable among citizens, regardless of the presence of security agents. He advocated for neighborhood and state policing as part of a broader strategy to decentralize and strengthen Nigeria’s security system.

Also speaking, former NDDC Chairman and veteran journalist, Chief Onyeka Ugochukwu, urged journalists to uphold their core responsibilities—speaking for the voiceless and holding government accountable.

In his remarks, NGE President and Vanguard Newspapers Editor, Mr. Eze Anaba, expressed concern over the growing insecurity in Nigeria, marked by insurgency and kidnappings. He called for introspection within the media industry.

“Could the media have done more? Are we guilty of amplifying fear? Can we rise to the responsibility of promoting inclusion and contributing to a safer Nigeria?” Anaba posed as critical questions for reflection during the convention.