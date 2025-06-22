US bombs nuclear sites in Iran

Donald Trump

By Idowu Bankole

The United States President, Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that the US has carried out a “very successful attack” on three major nuclear sites in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Trump said, “All planes are now outside of Iran’s airspace.”

Trump made this known via his social media platform, Truth Social.

According to the US President, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran’s airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is no other military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

This is the first time the United States Army will use the bunker bombs in its military history.

A bunker buster is a type of munition that is designed to penetrate hardened targets or targets buried deep underground, such as Iran’s Fordow nuclear site, buried deep inside the mountains, believed to be around 300 feet deep.