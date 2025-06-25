By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— The Dutch government has pledged to support tech-driven solutions to enhance Nigeria’s border control systems and effective migration management.

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, disclosed this Monday, while receiving a Dutch delegation, led by the Chargé D’Affaires of the Embassy of The Netherlands in Nigeria, Mr Jurgen Bartelink.

Immigration spokesperson, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the high-level strategic meeting was aimed at deepening migration cooperation between both countries.

According to him, the immigration boss had earlier in the year visited Netherlands, and the reciprocal visit on Monday “focused on enhancing bilateral collaboration on migration management, reviewing ongoing capacity-building efforts, and formalising the handover of critical operational resources, including the Edison software license keys and the Passport Examination Programme Manual, PEPM III App, to the Nigeria Immigration Service.”

He said Bartelink reaffirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to supporting Nigeria’s ongoing reforms in migration governance and border security.

On his part, the Director of International Affairs, Repatriation and Deportation Services, Ministry of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, Mr Rob Bokhoven, reiterated the strength of the bilateral relationship and announced plans to share a mobile border software programme with the NIS, an initiative designed to provide innovative, tech-driven solutions to enhance Nigeria’s border control systems.

In her response, the CGIS expressed appreciation to the government of The Netherlands for its consistent support and technical assistance.

She noted that the PEPM III and Edison software tools would significantly enhance the agency’s document verification and border management capabilities, while supporting the implementation of Nigcing shared goals in migration governance, border security and international cooperation,” he added.