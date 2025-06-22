Bombing Iran: Trump’s grave error, by Fani-Kayode

By Femi Fani-Kayode

President Donald Trump, I am constrained to ask you the following question: With respect, do you really believe there can be peace after you have dropped all those bombs?



If so, you are far less intelligent than I thought and power has blinded your better judgement.

You have clearly lost good judgment, your emotions have taken over and, like a scorned woman, you are unable to exercise any logical or rational thinking.



At this point, perhaps the best course for the American people is to have you impeached.

The world and America would be better for it.

How I wish you had listened to the likes of Tulsi Gabbard (your own Head of Security and Intelligence), Candace Owen, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes, Marjorie Green, Scott Ritter, Norman Finklestein, Aiden Hunter, Professor Meschmeir, Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, Steve Bannon, David Icke & so many other influential, cerebal figures in your country & elsewhere & NOT dropped these bombs on Iran.

Sadly you have gone against the tide of world opinion & even that of most of those in your MAGA movement & nation & attacked her.



This was a monumental mistake & grave error.



A few day ago I accused you of suffering from hubris (which always leads to nemesis) & you have proved me right.



With this single act of stupidity & recklessness you have murdered sleep & destroyed everything positive that you ever did for your country both in your first & second coming.



Worse of all you have betrayed God & the American people who put you on the throne to make PEACE and bring justice, sanity & order to the world.



Instead of doing that you have joined hands with the children of satan & the sons of perdition to destroy the world & bring nothing but division, carnage, blood & tears.



War comes at a high price & a weakened Iran is a dangerous Iran with nothing to lose.



You have woken up the lion in them & left them with no choice but to rise up & defend themselves from your attack & not just the attacks from your puppet Israel.



This is especially so given the fact that it is clear that the threat to them, despite your fake assurances & lies, is existential & your ultimate intention is to remove their hovernment, dismember their nation & turn it into something worse than modern-day Libya, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Afghanistan & Gaza.



Simply put you want to kill their leaders, cut off their balls as a nation and turn them into a pitiful shadow of their former selves & a weak & pathetic collection of powerless, hungry, ravaged & desperate eunuchs & refugees.

You want to shatter their identity & dreams, denigrate their history & pride, decimate their dignity & heritage, shame their essence & ancestors, bring them to their knees & turn them into a nation of vagrants, vassals & homeless beggars.



They will NEVER allow this to happen without a fight & unlike in the case of others they do have strong friends & allies in China, Russia, Pakistan, North Korea, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Middle East, the Global South & much of the Muslim world.



It is not about winning for them but about defending their people, fighting for their pride, honouring their heritage, affirming their rich & noble history & standing up for their rights even if it means that they all have to die. Martyrdom is joy to them & that is what you are up against.



I suggest you look to all your military bases, assets & personnel & allies in the Middle East & Arab Gulf states & to the waters of the Hormuz Straits because they will now ALL be tagretted by the Iranians.

If you think they will bow to you, run away from the fight & not respond then you know nothing about their sense of pride, self-respect, culture, history or faith.



They would rather die than bend the knee to the likes of you & this is a noble trait which we should ALL emulate.

You were never ‘America First’ but rather you are ‘Israel First’. You were never for #MAGA (Make America Great Again) but rather you were for MIGA (Make Israel Great Again)!



By bombing Iran & entering the fray you have brought the entire world one step closer to WW3, you have opened the gates of hell, you have set the Middle East on fire & you have thrust your people into a war which was not theirs to fight & for no just cause on behalf of an ethno-fascist, racist, genocidal, child-killing, ethnic-cleansing and mass murdering apartheid state of religious bigots, right-wing extremists, Zionists & fanatics which control both you & your country.



Make no mistake, the Iranians WILL hit back & this will be the beginning of the end of not just American hegemony & the American empire but also of your legacy & the MAGA movement.



As a consequence of your fragile ego, low intelligence quotient, pride, vanity, poor choices, bullying disposition & inexplicable desire to serve Bibi Netanyahu and the nation of Israel even at the expense of yours, millions of people will die and full scale war shall return to not just the Middle East but ultimately to the entire world.



I once thought you were a man of vision, strength, peace and compassion but I was wrong.



Now I know that you are no better than a shallow fool and a road-side bully: a dangerous and despicable creature that has no honor, no truth, no value for human life and no love of God.



May the Lord save the world from you and your neocon, fascist and Zionist friends and allies.